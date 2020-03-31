Bob Dylan's first song in eight years



Bob Dylan's first new song in eight years is 17-minute rumination on the 1960s and the assassination of JFK. "They blew out the brains of the king / Thousands were watching at home and saw the whole thing," he sings in the opening minutes of Murder Most Foul.





But the visceral account of President Kennedy's murder in 1963 gives way to rumination on America and music. The track arrived unannounced at midnight of March 27, with Dylan explaining it had been "recorded a while back".





"Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty over the years," said the Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winner in a statement. "This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant, and may God be with you."







As well as Kennedy's assassination, the song makes allusions to pop culture, from Nightmare on Elm Street and The Merchant of Venice to The Beatles' I Want To Hold Your Hand and even Billy Joel's Only The Good Die Young.





The last five minutes are almost a catalogue of his favorite music, referencing Stevie Nicks, Nat King Cole, The Eagles, Cole Porter's Anything Goes, Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata, and jazz greats like Stan Getz and Charlie Parker.





---BBC

