Siam, Pori stuck on the way at launch



Siam Ahmed and Pori Moni starrer film 'Adventure of Sundarban' being made based on the book by renowned author Dr Muhammad ZafarIqbal's 'RatulerRaatRatuler Din'. ZakariyaSoukhin wrote the film's screenplay and produced by Abu Raihan Jewel.





The shooting which was supposed to be shot at launch for 25 days continuously from March 14, the shooting has stopped as per the direction of Bangladesh Film Producers Distributors Association, due to the coronavirus and were supposed to return to Dhaka with their shooting unit of 70 people including 25 child artistes.





Although the journey started from Sundarbans to Dhaka, the entire shooting unit of the movie, including Siam, Porimoni, is stuck on the way due to the shutdown of the water transports along with vehicles.





The film's director, Abu Raihan Jewel, said that they are stuck in a place on the way to Dhaka from Khulna. Abu Raihan Jewel said, "We have been shooting in the Sundarbans. We had no contact with the locality. It was not possible for anyone outside to come to our shooting spot.







We've been shooting very carefully for a few days. Finally, thinking of safety, we started for Dhaka. However, we are stuck on the way. We have appealed to the government many times if our launch gets the permission then we will be able to get home."







In this movie Siam, PariMoniis acting opposite each other. Besides, ShahidulAlamSachu, Azad AbulKalam, MuniraMithu, Kochi Khandakar, AshishKhandaker are also acting in other roles. Already sixty percent of its work has been completed, the director said.





