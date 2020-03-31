Responsible use of freedom of expression





In the recent past we have experienced controversy and debate as to whether citizens in general and those associated with the media in particular are being deprived of their right to express themselves freely and participate actively within the paradigm of inter-active engagement as understood in the context of social media.







References are also being drawn to the manner in which the law enforcement authorities are pursuing their efforts towards the maintenance of public order by taking to task those, who according to their interpretation are breaching Section 57 of the ICT Act.





Our attention has been drawn to this evolving situation not only by representatives of different political parties in the Opposition within this country but also representatives from the civil society both at home as well as from abroad.





This has been done on the plea that freedom of expression is a pre-requisite for implementation of good governance. Legal experts have also drawn attention to Article 39 (1) and (2) of our Constitution that guarantees freedom of thought and conscience and also freedom of the press.





One has not however come across any comment about the need for observing the required ethical standards that are expected and associated universally with the dictum of freedom of expression.





One needs to stress here about this aspect particularly with regard to our current digitalized world in Bangladesh with its numerous newspapers (in print and also on-line), the wide ranging electronic media (in the case of Bangladesh with nearly 30 TV channels in the private sector), the vibrant broadcast media (including our several community radio networks and F.M. stations) and its huge social media activity thanks to our internet facilities and mobile phone network (with more than 140 million users).





I am stressing on the need to observe ethical and regulatory standards to strengthen our rights more meaningfully. In this regard I shall refer to certain attributes that need to be observed in the context of freedom of expression within the parameter of any functioning media unit.





(a) Subsection 1 of Article 39 of our Constitution states that freedom of thought and conscience is guaranteed but subsection (2) stipulates that it is "subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interests of the security of the State… or in relation to …incitement to an offence";





(b) It is also stressed that certain factors have to be kept in mind in undertaking news coverage and subsequent reporting in all formats of the media- print, electronic, broadcasting or social media.







These include- (i) accuracy, (ii) fairness in the reporting of views of both sides, (iii) underlining and revealing the sources of the information used, (iv) gathering information fairly and using the same without having induced it through the use of money, (v) media representatives not taking gifts or money for their services, (vi) be accountable to society, (vii) be neutral, impartial and free from bias in the use of freedom of expression, (viii) respect social norms and values, (ix) mention with regard to opinion polls the identity of the sponsor of the survey, sample size and also report the proper date and reasons behind the survey, (x) not having an intentional discriminatory attitude in reporting a situation, and (xi) not use misleading images or video clips (particularly in the electronic media or the social media).





These are difficult norms that one has to observe, either in one's capacity as a media representative or as an individual exercising one's right to freedom of expression. This dynamics has gained world attention and has resulted in severe action in many countries.





Arman Sidhu, a columnist based in the USA has made an interesting observation in this regard. He has recalled former Indian President Abul Kalam's comment- "the greatest danger to our sense of unity and our sense of purpose comes from ideologists who seek to divide the people".







Use of the social media for fomenting violence through disinformation has been used against ethnic groups in Myanmar and Sri Lanka. Facebook has acknowledged this process and are now taking necessary measures to ensure that such dynamics can be restrained.





Abuse of freedom of information tends to gain momentum before any referendum or an election- be it at the grassroots level or at the national level. Accusations surface in a manner aimed at harming potential opponents and contenders to a post. Facilities available through Facebook, WhatsApp and other applications available in the Social Media platform are then adapted to project and propagate half-truths and also false reports.







This is gaining in use, particularly and most unfortunately, among the younger generation. Ideologically aligned affiliates amplify false claims and that has an osmotic effect within the community.





In Bangladesh, we have noticed over the last six years a growing trend in the use of social media as an instrument, for social or political purposes. With rise of functional and digital literacy and the availability of internet support, many users have been misusing this format of communication. Right to freedom of information and also in many cases- the right to expression is being directed at others and being distorted through different applications.







We have seen evidence of mis-application of digital technology during the student protests carried out at the end of July and in the first week of August, 2018.We have also subsequently seen many other attempts by vested quarters to transform and politicize an evolving situation.





In the recent past such misuse of the social media has been observed in the manner in which China was taking stern measures to control the COVID-19 epidemic in various parts of China.







This unfortunate trend has also recently been noticed in the some tech-savvy persons have tried to twist actual reality with regard to the manner in which Bangladesh Health Authorities have been handling the Virus situation in Bangladesh.







Expressing anxiety is part of the principle of freedom of information. However to try and exacerbate the situation with false reports associate with this Virus is definitely not acceptable.





This was obviously attempted to create deterioration in law and order through violence. Fortunately, improved training in cyber security within our counter-terrorism units enabled the matter to be dealt with carefully and pre-emptively.





Freedom of expression is a pre-requisite for accountability. This is the corner stone for building good democratic governance. We have to also remember that while we have the right to freedom of expression; it should not be misused to foment anger and violence.





In this context we need to observe and learn from the manner in which Germany, U.K., France, China, Taiwan, Japan, Canada, the USA and the Scandinavian countries are tackling the problem of the sudden onslaught created by COVID-19. Their efforts are slowly generating a paradigm of cooperation that is facilitating the sharing of untainted information.





This will eventually help all of us, including the United Nations and the civil society to restore hope and overcome the challenge of despair that has been affecting our socio-economic matrix.





Muhammad Zamir, a former ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of the Asian Age.

Email: muhammadzamir0@gmail.com

