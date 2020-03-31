BGB donates TK 12.52cr to PM's relief fund

BGB donated TK 12.52cr to PM's relief fund on Sunday. -AA





Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has donated Taka 12.52 crore to the relief and welfare fund of the Prime Minister aiming to combat the epidemic of the deadly coronavirus in the country.





BGB Director General (DG) Major General Md. Shafeenul Islam, in a video conference on Sunday, donated the amount to the PM's relief fund, said a BGB release on Monday.





The donation includes BGB members' one day salary of Taka 2,52,02,803 and Taka 10 crore from its welfare fund, the release added.

