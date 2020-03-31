Delegation visits ICCB to use as virus hospital

A delegation from Army led by Lieutenant Badrul Haque and three officers of Directorate General of Health Services led by Deputy Director Dr Md Younus Ali visited the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city's Kuril on Monday.





Bashundhara Group, one of the largest industrial conglomerates of Bangladesh, will turn its International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city's Kuril area as a hospital to treat coronavirus patients.







Earlier, Bashundhara Group on Sunday donated an amount of Taka 10 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund and offered its four convention facilities and one trade centre to be used as a makeshift hospital to treat and quarantine COVID-19 patients and infection suspects, the business conglomerate said in a statement.





"The Group' managing director Sayem Sobhan Tanvir donated the amount to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when he proposed that our four convention centers and a trade centre at Kuril Biswa Road could be used to set up a 5,000 bed makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients," Bashundhara's media adviser Mohammad Abu Tayeb said.





The group's statement came as several business houses and government institutions' including the armed forces came up with their monitory and other resources while the premier received the donations through video conferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence.





Moreover, Bashundhara Group will build a 5,000-bed hospital soon in the city to face this deadly virus. If the initiatives are taken now, the ICCB can be turned into a complete hospital within a week.



