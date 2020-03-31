Beijing stands by Dhaka, says envoy



Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Monday said the Chinese side will work hand in hand with the government of Bangladesh and all sectors of Bangladesh society to contain the situation overcoming the temporary difficulties.





He expressed the hope that they together will emerge from the crisis with even stronger partnership. "Through solidarity and mutual support, China and Bangladesh will prevail over this outbreak, and together we shall embrace a brighter future for mankind," Ambassador Jiming said in an open letter to the people of Bangladesh.





This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China and over the years, the two countries have respected, understood and supported each other, he said.







Ambassador Jiming said pragmatic cooperation in all fields has been greatly expanded, which benefits not only the peoples of the two countries but also the development of the entire region. "It should be clearly and rationally understood that the impact of the epidemic on China and Bangladesh's economies is temporary and controllable," he said.





In his letter titled "We Shall Stay with Bangladesh in Building a Community of Common Health", the ambassador said the Chinese government has donated 20 million dollars to WHO and announced assistance to more than 89 countries in forms of medical supplies and expertise.







Seven teams of Chinese medical experts have been dispatched to some of the most severely-affected countries, including Iran, Iraq, Italy, Serbia and so on. Local governments in China and Chinese enterprises and civil organizations have also been donating supplies to cities and countries affected, said the Ambassador.





Jiming said Bangladesh has seen a "moderate increase" in the number of confirmed cases since early March. "Though the Bangladeshi government has undertaken a series of resolute, strong and effective measures to curb the disease, there're inevitably concerns over how the situation will evolve."





At this crucial stage in the fight against the epidemic, the Chinese Ambassador said, the Embassy of China wishes to express its full confidence in Bangladesh and the solidarity of the local Chinese community with our Bangladeshi friends. "We shall stay with Bangladesh in this war against the common enemy."





---UNB

Leave Your Comments