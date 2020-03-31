Moscow under lockdown

Red Square, Moscow, Russia. -File Photo



Moscow, the capital of Russia, has imposed a lockdown on Monday due to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus also known as COVID-19 which has already claimed over 35 thousand lives infecting around 7.5 lakh people across the globe.





Worried governments are imposing fresh confinement measures in the face of a spiraling COVID-19 death toll that saw another 800 people die in the last 24 hours in Spain alone, according to news agencies.





With leaders everywhere warning it will take months to restore normality, Africa's largest city Lagos was also preparing to join the more than one third of humanity ordered to stay in their homes.





Across the globe, desperate hospitals are filling up with patients despite governments imposing the most dramatic changes to the way people live since World War II in a bid to halt the deadly march of the disease.







The sweeping measures have wiped out millions of jobs, left economies teetering and rendered once-teeming cities eerily empty, yet there remains no real end in sight to the pandemic.





In Moscow - Europe's largest city with a population of 12 million - the streets were deserted following the closure of all nonessential shops, including restaurants and cafes, although some traffic was still seen on the roads.





Citizens will only be allowed to leave their homes in a medical emergency, to travel to essential jobs and to shop for food or medicine. They will, however, be allowed to walk their dogs within a 100-meter radius of their homes.





President Vladimir Putin has declared a "nonworking" week in Russia, which on Monday reported 302 new cases - the biggest daily increase so far - taking the total tally to 1,835 infections and nine deaths.





Bangladesh ambassador to Russian Federation Kamrul Ahsan said, "All Bangladeshi nationals in Russia are safe and no case of infection has yet been reported."





"Our assigned officials in every state have been working to this end. As per the order of Russian foreign ministry, our office has remained closed and we are working from home online and via phone. We have launched a hotline number to receive calls from Bangladeshi nationals about coronavirus," he added.





It is mentionable that several thousands of Bangladeshi people currently live in Russia.





