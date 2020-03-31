COVID-19: BNP accuses govt of adopting wrong policy



BNP has accused the government of adopting a 'hide-and-seek policy' of 'no test, no corona' like that of Iran and Italy only to invite a grave danger for the country. He came up with the accusation while addressing a press conference through videoconferencing from BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Monday.





Rizvi said, "The government's policy (to contain the coronavirus) is not clear to people. The governments of Iran and Italy destroyed their countries and got isolated from the world by adopting the policy--'no kit no corona, no test no corona and no patient no corona. But we're also trying to manage everything following that hide-and-seek policy."







The BNP leader said people have got deeply worried and frustrated as the ministers are making 'irresponsible' comments about the 'false' success of the government in tackling the virus by denying the reality.





He regretted that tough the government got two months to take necessary preparations to check the spread of coronavirus, it has failed to given attention to the matter.





Rizvi voiced concern that the country may face a grave danger as the government has failed to put those Bangladeshis returned home from different corona-infected countries under quarantine properly as per the guidelines of the WHO.







