Stand by Indians: Modi directs missions



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the heads of Indian foreign missions to boost the morale of compatriots and address issues arising from their unplanned stay abroad with their host governments.He also directed them to address other problems Indians might face abroad including arranging shelter where necessary and feasible.





He was speaking on a video conference on Monday, Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. It was first such event for Indian missions worldwide convened to discuss responses to the global COVID-19 pandemic.Ensure your own health and safety alongside your teams and families, advised Narendra Modi.





He also directed the heads of the missions to focus on ensuring that commerce in essential supplies, logistic chains, remittances and so on were unaffected, through their coordination with foreign partners.



