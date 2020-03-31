Stadiums be used if needed



State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel has said all the stadiums across the country especially the indoor ones will be used for providing treatment to the coronavirus patients if needed.





"All the stadiums including the indoor ones will be used for providing medical services to the patients infected with coronavirus and we have already used those for the accommodation of the members of law enforcement agencies engaged for tackling coronavirus in the city as well as other parts of the country," said Russel, reports UNB.





The Minister said that there are 80 stadiums in the capital and different districts and the number mini-stadiums in different upazilas is 125."The government has taken all necessary preparations to tackle the spread of the coronavirus and we are prepared for tackling any situation," he said.

