A doomsday stoked by Chinese Virus COVID-19

Shimanto Chowdhury







Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist of Wuhan Central Hospital noticed seven cases of a Sars-like virus on December 30, 2019. He suggested his fellow doctors to wear protective gears to avoid infection. Four days later, he was summoned to the Public Security Bureau on the allegation of spreading rumors.





The super authoritarian communist China tried to suppress the truth as usual and let the bomb to explode soon. That was the beginning.





The murderous virus started stretching its tentacles infecting one after another, which even did not spare whistleblower Li Wenliang (34). He got infected while treating a glaucoma patient. The virus took his life on February 7, 2020.





In the mean time, the bug which US President Donald Trump likes to term as 'Chinese Virus' has gripped almost the whole of the world like an octopus pushing the civilization under threat.







The world economy has already started bleeding to a large extent. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said, "It is clear that we have entered a recession. The global economy had experienced a sudden stop because of the pandemic. The emerging nations need a minimum of $2.5 trillion in financial resources to endure the situation."





Thomas Schaefer (54), the Finance Minister of Germany's Hesse State, committed suicide on Saturday apparently after becoming deeply worried over how to cope with the economic fallout from the Coronavirus, international media reported quoting Premier of the State Volker Bouffier. His body was found near a railway track.





Coronavirus also dubbed as COVID-19 has literally forced the world into lockdown which already taken the lives of at least 35,000 people round the world with more than 739,000 cases of infection. Worst hit Italy, Spain, France, the UK and the USA along with other infected nations have been experiencing a real doomsday for more than two and a half months.





Was it possible for China to save the world by reigning in the virus on time?





I think it was possible for Beijing because it has experience of handling contagious Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), a species of Coronavirus which broke out in Chinese province of Guangdong in 2002 leading to a global epidemic in 2003 killing at least 774 people in 29 countries.





Sars fatality rate was 9.6 percent while it is 4.70 in the case of Coronavirus or Chinese Virus which arguably might have jumped from animals to people at a wildlife market in Wuhan under Hubei province.





A recent research paper published in the UK's Nature magazine said, the new Coronavirus appeared to be similar to Sars and they share 80 percent of their genetic codes and both originated in bats.





Now the question is- why China failed to bring Coronavirus under control on time despite having experience of handling Sars?





Simply belated measures were to blame because the central government put Wuhan and other cities in Hubei into lockdown on January 23, 2020, more than three weeks later since Dr Li Wenliang noticed the presence of the bug on December, 2019. In the mean time, residents of Wuhan or tourists visited the town have been fanned out at every nook and cranny of the globe bearing the deadly Chinese Virus.





People across the globe were almost in the dark about the things happening in Wuhan as the authoritarian government of the country did not let independent journalists to project the real scenario. The world could only know what the state-media disclosed.





Washington-based advocacy group 'Freedom Watch' has filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government demanding USD 20 trillion in compensation for damages caused by Coronavirus which the group claimed "designed by China to be a biological weapon of war." The country violated the US law, international laws, treaties, and norms by releasing the virus, it added.





'An epic political disaster'





An analysis by Stephen McDonell, BBC News, Beijing said, "The death of Dr Li Wenliang has been an epic political disaster for Chinese leadership. It lays bare the worst aspects of China's command and control system of governance under Xi Jinping and the Communist Party would have to be blind not to see it."









China's victory against Coronavirus is under question:





Recently China, where right to information, press freedom and human rights are allegedly neglected, has announced victory over Coronavirus which eye-pooped many nations. Many international media including The Mail and The Australian have raised questions over the claims of Beijing as still deaths and fresh cases of infection are being reported in the country.





Announcement of victory over COVID-19 is just a technique of Beijing to restore the tainted image of the country as there is no alternative to reestablishing its earlier glory in an effort to ensure economic supremacy in the world. The world is scared about China and its products due to this killer virus.







Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which was introduced in 2013 by China to strengthen its economic grip has been shattered due to the bug. That is why the nation is so desperate to cover the strains caused by COVID-19 otherwise its economic imperialism will stumble to a large extent.





The Business Insider reposts, ''UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is said to be furious over China's handling of the Novel Coronavirus.''





UK government officials are accusing China of spreading disinformation about the severity of the Coronavirus outbreak in its borders, reports The Mail.





China announced that it would send medical experts who worked in Wuhan to the affected countries including worst-hit Italy.



China's intolerable attitude:





The communist regime is largely intolerable to free thoughts, right to information and press freedom at all levels. Chinese Embassy in Dhaka is not different. They opposed the term 'Chinese Virus' used in The Asian Age in January this year. The Asian Age is not the first to use the term while US President Donald Trump often uses the term 'Chinese Virus.'





They could not accept Li Wenliang's whistles that resulted in the disaster across the globe.







Bangladesh suffers most economically:





Bangladesh is being graduated from the LDC nations and stepping into a middle-income country. The Chinese Virus has struck at the backbone of the booming economy halting the country to a standstill.





Bangladesh got liberated from the clutches of Pakistani occupation in 1971 through a bloody armed revolution led by our great leader Banglabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Unfortunately, China took the side of Pakistan and their military used Chinese guns against the freedom-loving people of Bangladesh.







Beijing did not accept the independence of Bangladesh before the killing of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15 in 1975 and they established diplomatic relations with Dhaka during the regime of the killers of Bangabandhu. In Rohingya crisis, Beijing is utterly sided with Myanmar.





Faulty kits: Another unexpected blow to the world.





The world has been wrestling with the Chinese virus since its appearance on December in 2019. Every day the world is having the lashes of the bug with the deaths of hundreds of people across the world, mostly in the western world namely Italy, Spain, France, the UK and the USA. Many nations are dependent on Chinese kits for testing the notorious virus. But Chinese kits gave an unexpected blow to infected people of many countries as there were reports of faulty kits.





Spain broken the news first that Chinese kits were faulty and the country returned thousands of kits to Beijing raising questions among others. Netherlands rejected tens of thousands of faulty masks made in China. Denmark and Turkey have also confirmed that they were supplied faulty kits from Beijing.





Bangladesh has also received hundreds of Chinese Virus detection kits from Beijing. People and physicians are worried over the news of faulty kits. Health experts have suggested that the government should receive quality kits and other instruments approved by China Health Commission.





The writer is a columnist of The Asian Age, Bangladesh



