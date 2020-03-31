Coronavirus: Bangladeshi journalist dies in New York





Bangladeshi photojournalist A Hai Swapan died from coronavirus in New York on Monday night.

He breathed his last at local time 12:50pm (10:50pm BdST) at Queens Hospital.

Bangladeshi journalist Abdur Rahim, shared a post on his personal facebook profile about the death.

Swapan worked for Bangladeshi newspaper Daily Manabzamin.

He was suffering from kidney disease and was scheduled to go to India soon for kidney replacement.

Bangladeshi journalists raised a small fund for his treatment in India, Abdur Rahim said.

