Coronavirus: Global death toll rises to 37,814





The global death toll from COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus jumped to 37,814 as of Tuesday.

It has so far infected 785,712 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 582,292 are currently being treated with 29,488 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 203,420 cases had outcomes and of them, 165,606 (81 percent) recovered.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Monday reported another COVID-19 case, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 49.

The country has so far reported five deaths from coronavirus.

Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 200 countries and territories around the world and two international cruise ships.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

