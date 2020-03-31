Holidays may be extended: PM





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday morning said the ongoing holidays might be extended to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Bangladesh.

She said this while speaking with officials of 64 districts in a video conference that started at 10am from her official residence Ganobhaban.

According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus affected persons in the country is now 49.





The IEDCR so far tested 1,338 samples while in the last 24 hours it tested 153 samples and found one positive case.

Meanwhile, four more patients have recovered. Three of them are above 60 while the newly infected patient is a female aged around 20.

Nineteen coronavirus patients have recovered till date.

Thirty-six people have been released from institutional quarantine in the past 24 hours and 32 are still quarantined. Sixty-two people are in isolation.

