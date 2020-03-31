Two killed in separate ‘gunfights’ in Pabna, Dinajpur





An alleged robber gang leader and a suspected drug trader were killed in separate 'gunfights' with police in Pabna and Dinajpur districts on early Tuesday.

In Pabna,Goutam Kumar Biswas, additional superintendent of police, said police and Detective Branch members jointly raided Shamukjani Bazar in Santhia upazila at 2am to arrest robbers.





As soon as the law enforcers reached the area, the robbers opened fired, triggering a skirmish.

Sarwar Saro alias Shahin Alam, 36, son of Harun-or-Rashid of Santhia upazila, was injured in the gunfight and arrested from the spot.

When he was taken to Pabna General Hospital, the doctors there pronounced him dead, the ASP said.

In Dinajpur, alleged drug trader Md Ferdous Fahim, 38, of Aolakuri village in Birganj upazila was killed in a reported gunfight with police.

Moniruzzaman Monir, officer-in-charge of Birampur Police Station, said tipped-off that drug traders were bringing drugs from the bordering area, police took position beside Mirpur field in the area.

Drug traders fired at police and a gunbattle ensued.

Fahim died on the spot, the OC added.

There are several cases against him at Birganj Police Station, he added.

A pipe gun, three bullets, three cartridges, a sharp weapon, two daggers and 100 bottles of phensedyl were recovered from the spot.

