Coronavirus: Jubo League leader held for spreading rumour in Pabna









Police on Monday night arrested a leader of Jubo League's Ishwrdi Municipality unit for allegedly spreading rumour over coronavirus infection on social media.

The arrestee is Abdus Salam, 32, son of Abdul Karim, of Moshuripara village. He is the organising secretary of the Jubo League unit.

Bahauddin Faruki, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi Police Station, said police arrested Salam as he shared a post with offensive words against expatriates

A case was filed against him under the Digital Security Act.

Earlier on Sunday, Inspector General of Police Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary said harsher action will be taken if anyone spreads misleading information and rumours about coronavirus through social media.

Bangladesh on Monday reported another COVID-19 case, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 49.

The country has so far reported five deaths from coronavirus which was first reported in China in December. The virus has so far infected 786,536 people globally and killed 37,831 of them, according to Worldometer.

