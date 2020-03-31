Bangladesh coronavirus cases rise to 51





Two more people have been tested positive in Bangladesh for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 52, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Tuesday.





“One hundred forty samples were tested in the last 24 hours and two people were found positive for COVID-19. No death was reported during the period,”IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora revealed the information at an online press briefing.





The global death toll from COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus jumped to 37,814 as of Tuesday.

It has so far infected 785,712 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 582,292 are currently being treated with 29,488 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 203,420 cases had outcomes and of them, 165,606 (81 percent) recovered.

