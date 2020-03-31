Coronavirus: 3 patients test negative for COVID-19 in Sylhet





Three patients who were admitted to Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital with fever and cold were tested negative for coronavirus.





Sushanto Kumar Mohapatro, residential medical officer of the hospital confirmed the matter on Tuesday.





‘There were five patients with the same symptoms at the hospital till Monday. Samples from the three patients were collected and sent to Dhaka. As the test reports were negative, they were sent home today,” he said adding that among the three patients, there is a student of Dhaka University.





Bangladesh on Monday reported another COVID-19 case, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 49. The country has so far reported five deaths from coronavirus.





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

