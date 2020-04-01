Diner Sheshe





"I met Shyam in the most filmy way -- we were dance partners for a college show. Maybe it was 'Dance Pe Chance' but we felt an instant connection. We talked about everything under the sun and could be our goofiest selves around each other.I always thought I'd end up having an arranged marriage, but our feelings were undeniable.





So, a month after I impulsively told him I liked him, he asked me out with prints of 20 bollywood film posters--he strung together their titles and asked me to be his girlfriend!





Until senior year when we both landed jobs in different countries-- New York was his calling and I got an offer to live my Bollywood dream in Mumbai. I was torn. The urge to make it work was strong, but the uncertainty of distance was stronger. Shyam never held me back. He said, 'How can I keep you away from the place you belong?' So, we broke up after college.





Then, we forced ourselves to stop talking. But he was always at the back of my mind. I even met a couple of boys only to be reminded of how perfect he was.So, 6 months later, on a visit back to the US, I couldn't resist messaging Shyam. When we met, it felt like we had time-traveled right back to college. That night, I knew he was the one. Luckily for me, he never stopped loving me either. But….picture abhibaakihai mere dost!





After a year of long-distance, I decided to move back to New York. On my flight back, my father told me that we had another long halt in Paris, so we were getting out of the airport.





When I arrived, I was blindfolded--my heart was racing. But I opened my eyes to a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower with Shyam in front of it--my heart stopped. This guy had just pulled off the most epic proposal and all I could muster was an "OH MY GOD YES!" As I laughed and cried with my favorite people in the world, I thanked my lucky stars for bringing me Shyam...the man of all my Bollywood dreams. I guess what's meant to be, just will be -- believe that!"



Humans of Bombay, Fb

