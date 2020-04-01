Worldwide waffling





Michael Gove has appeared to lay the blame for the UK's lack of mass testing on China, raising the prospect of increased diplomatic tension between the two countries.Some of China's reports on the virus were unclear about the "scale, nature and infectiousness" of the disease, the cabinet minister told the BBC.Asked on BBC One's Andrew Marr show why Britain did not have sufficient testing, despite the first case in China being known about in December.









The mortality rate for patients put in intensive care after being infected with Covid-19 is running at close to 50%, a report has revealed.Data from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC) showed that of 165 patients treated in critical care in England, Wales and Northern Ireland since the end of February, 79 died, while 86 survived and were discharged. The figures were taken from an audit of 775 people who have been or are in critical care with the disease, across 285 intensive care units. The remaining 610 patients continue to receive intensive care.The high death rate raises questions about how effective critical care will be in saving the lives of people struck down by the disease.











The World Health Organization (WHO) is closely following the development of the coronavirus in Taiwan and is learning lessons from how they are fighting it, the body said on Sunday, after complaints from Taiwan it was being intentionally ignored.Taiwan is not a member of the WHO due to the objections of China, which claims the democratic and separately-ruled island as its own.Taiwan's government has said that keeping it out of the WHO during the outbreak amounts to playing politics with Taiwanese lives.











A new month is upon us, which means there will be plenty of new titles to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant has a number of titles to keep viewers entertained while stuck indoors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including the apocalyptic I Am Legend if you're into that sort of thing right now.Along with dozens of classics (including tons of the early James Bond movies), Amazon Prime Video will roll out a couple of new originals from the network, such as the Cannes Film Festival winner Invisible Life, Les Misérables and Season 6 of Bosch.



