What Dhaka is talking about





Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both Spanish club Barcelona and the Argentina national team Lional Messi posted a picture on his FB page with is children. The photo has already received 711k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Lovely"SifatSuraiya, fb











Popular Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Tanjin Tisha posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Gorgeous" Habib Rahman, fb









Facebook user Suman Sarkar posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Mind blowing shot" Ashim Pandit, fb











Popular Bangladeshi singer Porshi posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received plenty of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments "Beautiful" NowsinAkter, fb



Leave Your Comments