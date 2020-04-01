Former Justice donated 1 lakh tk to help the poor

Deputy Commissioner of Gopalganj Shahida Sultana receiving 1 lakh taka donation from a closer relative of the former Justice of the Appellate Division Shamsul Huda Manik on Monday in Gopalganj. -AA



Former Justice of Appellate Division Shamsul Huda Manik has donated tk 1 lakh to the relief fund of Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner for the responsibility of humanity to stand beside the poorest of the most affected society in the battle of Corona.





On Monday, Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana recieved tk 1 lakh of donation by cash from a closer relative Afroza Khatun Rekha of former Justice at the Conference Room of Deputy Commissioner.





Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Abdullah Al Baki, Additional District Magistrate Md. Iliasur Rahman were present in this time. During receiving donation money, Deputy Commissioner Shahida Sultana urged the richest people to stand side by side with the poor in the Corona war.





---Mijanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

