Africa's megacity Lagos braces for two-week lockdown

Traffic jam is seen as the authorities try to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday. -Reuters



Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's announcement imposing a 14-day lockdown on sub-Saharan Africa's biggest city triggered a last-minute rush on Monday as people hurried to stock up on food and other supplies.





Traffic snarled the streets and touts made quick money taking cash to let people leave cars in no-parking zones. "Everything is expensive, may God help us," said Jimoh Kolawole at the Oyingbo market on Lagos Island. "Rice, beans, cassava grain and palm oil are all expensive, even onions. Only God can help us." he said, the back of his car laden with sacks of flour, rice and yam.







Both Lagos and Abuja, the capital, will ban movement for two weeks from Monday night. Lagos, the epicenter of Nigeria's coronavirus outbreak which has so far spawned 111 confirmed cases, is home to at least 20 million people. Many of them dwell in slums and eke out a living at the best of times. Social safety nets do not exist.





"It's not easy at all, even to buy one week's food, talk less of two weeks," said Omolara Adejokun, an evangelist who lives off donations from her preaching.She said her family simply did not have the money to buy in bulk.





---Reuters, Lagos

