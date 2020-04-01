Chirer Polao





Ingredients: Chire thick 2 cups * Bell Pepper green chopped 1/2 cup u Carrot 1/2 cup chopped * Onion 1/3 cup chopped * Peanut 1/2 cup roasted * Potato 1/2 cup chopped * Raisin 10-12 pieces * Salt as per taste * Sugar as per taste * Turmeric powder 1/3 teaspoon * Vegetable Oil 2 tablespoon * Ghee 1 tablespoon





Method





* Soaked chire in cold water for 5 minutes and after 5 minutes drain the chire and let it sit for 10 minutes .





* You can use roasted peanut. If you are using raw peanut then dry roast them for 1 minute .





* Heat oil and ghee in a pan and fry the onions for till golden, add the all chopped vegetables and some salt and fry till the vegetables are tender.





* When the vegetables are tender add the peanut, raisins, turmeric sugar and if necessary some salt and fry for 1 minute.





* Now add the chire into the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle Ghee from the top and serve hot.





Leave Your Comments