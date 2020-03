Ingredients: Plain yogurt/Curd - 1 1/2 cup * Chire/ flattened rice - 1/4 cup * Sugar - 2-3 tablespoon or to taste * Salt - a pinchu Banana - 2 large * Mango - 1 cup sliced fresh



Method





* Wash and drain chire





* Soak the chire into water until soft or at least 2 hours.





* Once soft, then drain all water.





* In a bowl mix yogurt, salt and sugar.





* Now mix soaked chire into yogurt mixture. Keep into refrigerator for one hour





* Garnish with chopped banana or sliced mango





