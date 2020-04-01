Recipes

Published:  12:00 AM, 01 April 2020

Chirer naru

Chirer naru

Ingredients: 2½ cup (250 gm) chire thick * 1 tsp clarified butter * 1 cup (110 gm) coconut, grated * 1 cup (190 gm) jaggery * ½ cup clarified butteru 10 cashew halves * 2 tbsp raisins

Method

v    Firstly, dry roast 2½ cup poha on low flame for 10 minutes or until it turns crisp.

v    Cool completely and transfer to the blender. Blend to a fine powder without adding any water. Keep aside.

v    In a pan heat 1 tsp ghee and roast 1 cup coconut, roast on low flame until it turns dry and golden brown. Now transfer to the blender and add 1 cup jaggery.

v    Blend to a fine powder without adding any water. Transfer to the same bowl of chire powder and mix well.

v    Now heat ½ cup ghee and roast 10 cashew, 2 tbsp raisins and roast on low flame until it turns golden brown. Pour the hot ghee over the flour and mix well. Combine well with the help of a spoon.

v    Wait until ghee absorbs well and turns the moist mixture. Now prepare ball-sized naru. Enjoy chirer naru for 2 weeks when stored in an airtight container.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Food & Nutrition

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »