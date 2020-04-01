



Ingredients: 2½ cup (250 gm) chire thick * 1 tsp clarified butter * 1 cup (110 gm) coconut, grated * 1 cup (190 gm) jaggery * ½ cup clarified butteru 10 cashew halves * 2 tbsp raisins



Method





v Firstly, dry roast 2½ cup poha on low flame for 10 minutes or until it turns crisp.





v Cool completely and transfer to the blender. Blend to a fine powder without adding any water. Keep aside.





v In a pan heat 1 tsp ghee and roast 1 cup coconut, roast on low flame until it turns dry and golden brown. Now transfer to the blender and add 1 cup jaggery.





v Blend to a fine powder without adding any water. Transfer to the same bowl of chire powder and mix well.





v Now heat ½ cup ghee and roast 10 cashew, 2 tbsp raisins and roast on low flame until it turns golden brown. Pour the hot ghee over the flour and mix well. Combine well with the help of a spoon.





v Wait until ghee absorbs well and turns the moist mixture. Now prepare ball-sized naru. Enjoy chirer naru for 2 weeks when stored in an airtight container.

