Take care of premature baby at home

If your bundle of joy arrives before 37 weeks, then he's a preterm or premature baby. Your baby will be spending a few days in neonatal intensive care unit, but soon you will be getting him home. You may wonder how you will be able to manage such a tiny baby. Worry no more, in the following article we shall discuss various tips that may help you in taking care of your premature baby at home.



What are the Characteristics of Preterm Babies?





Your preterm baby will require special care and monitoring based on how early he has arrived. Also, your baby will have different characteristics in comparison to a full-term baby, however as the times passes these characteristics may become less and less noticeable.





* Your baby may have low body fat. Fat is very important to generate body heat in newborn babies. This fat under the skin, which is called brown fat, is found near the back, shoulders, neck, armpits and kidneys.





* Part of your baby's nervous system may not have developed properly.





* Your baby's lungs may not have developed fully. Thus, he may have breathing difficulties.





* Your premature baby lacks lanugo, very fine hair that covers your baby's body. However, if your baby is born premature, closer to the date of delivery, then he may have this fine fuzz or hair.





* If your baby is born before the 26th week, he may have sealed eyes.





* Your baby may not move much because there is not much body fat. A baby born around 29th to 32nd week may have abrupt or jerky movements. However, babies who are born before 29 weeks may show no substantial movements.





* Preterm babies have very low immunity, which makes them more susceptible to infections.





* Your premature baby may have a problem with feeding and thus, may not feed properly.



Why do Premature Babies Need Special Care?





Premature babies are not like full-term babies, and thus they need special care and monitoring. Their bodies are not fully developed or equipped to sustain without intensive care.







There has been a tremendous advancement in medical technology, and such babies can be given extra care outside their mother's wombs for days or months, or till they bodies are strong enough to sustain without extra support.



Tips for Preterm Baby Care at Home





There are some tips for the parents that may help them in taking care of their preterm baby at home:





1. Feeding Your Baby





You should ideally breastfeed your baby but sometimes your baby may have a problem in latching or may not be able to latch at all. You can pump breast milk and feed on the bottle. In some cases, your doctor may advise you to feed formula milk to your baby; this may be special formula milk for preterm babies.





2. Stick To Your Baby's Feeding Schedule





A premature baby requires 8-10 feeds a day. Therefore, make sure you feed your baby at regular intervals. Do not give a gap of more than 4 hours at any given point in time as the chances of dehydration may increase, which can be dangerous for your baby.





3. Keep Record Of Your Baby's Growth





Preterm babies grow differently than full-term babies. However, they eventually catch up. Your doctor may give you a different growth chart to monitor your baby's growth.





4. Keep In Touch With Your Doctor





Even after leaving the hospital, you should keep in touch with your baby's doctor on a regular basis and keep taking tips on how to take care of your baby. If the need arises, you may pay a visit to your doctor too.





5. Take Care Of Your Baby's Sleep Requirements





Your preterm baby needs a lot of sleep, and he may be spending most of his time sleeping only. Make sure he is lying on a firm mattress and with no pillows. Also, never put your baby on his stomach; always make him sleep on his back.





6.Giving Solid Food





You may have to wait a little longer to give solid food to your baby as preterm babies may find it difficult to swallow food. Your doctor may advise you to introduce at around 4 to 6 months after your baby's actual delivery date and not his real birth date.





7. Limit Your Baby's Outdoor Visits





Apart from visiting the doctor, you may have to refrain from taking your baby out for several weeks. This is because your baby is more prone to catching infections, which can be fatal for him.





8. Practicing Kangaroo Care At Home





You may have been told about kangaroo care in the hospital, and it will be a good idea to practise it for a few weeks at home too. Skin to skin contact is good for your baby.





9. Get Your Baby Immunized





Keep track of your baby's immunization schedule and get your baby immunized as per the schedule.





10. Restrict Visitors





Your baby's immunity is very low. Thus, it will be a good idea to restrict the visitors at home, especially if someone is unwell or someone who smokes. Make sure whoever meets or touches your baby should wash their hands before doing so.





Stress Relief Methods for Preemie Parents





You may touch, soothe and hold your baby as soon as your doctor gives you a heads up.





You may ask your paediatrician to participate in your baby's care, and well-being. If not, you may inform your paediatrician about your baby's health and progress.





Even if you hold your baby, you may spend more time with your baby in the neonatal unit, ask your doctor about the same.





If your doctor suggests, you may start feeding your baby.





Though you may want to take your baby home, it is suggested that you abide by what your doctor says. Your baby is in a protective environment and is taken care of.





