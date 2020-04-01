Widodo announces $25b spending to fight coronavirus

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo



Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Tuesday said he had signed a regulation to let the government significantly raise spending in its fight against the coronavirus and widen the 2020 budget deficit to 5.07% of GDP.





Widodo also announced a national public health emergency, and said the government would spend 405.1 trillion rupiah ($24.85 billion) more on COVID-19 response, social welfare programs and economic stimulus, including a 3 percentage point cut in corporate tax rates to 22%.





The emergency regulation is effective immediately, but parliament must approve it to turn it into a law in its current session.Over the past week, two major hospitals have appealed for supplies, while some healthworkers threatened to go on strike after they were forced to wear raincoats for protection. As of Monday, as many as 42 medical staff were infected with coronavirus in Jakarta.





"I just pray and have faith so that I can stop worrying, even though sometimes that feeling (of worry) appears again," Agnes Tri Harjaningrum, a paediatrician who works in state and private hospitals in the capital, told the Guardian.





She fears the country could face a crisis similar to that experienced in Italy. Donations of protective equipment and testing kits arrived from China on Monday morning, but by Tuesday night shortages remained in some of Jakarta's hospital wards. Equipment is being prioritised for doctors who are directly handling patients, she said.





Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, was slow to carry out tests, having reportedly performed only a few hundred earlier this month. While cases were detected throughout February in most countries across south-east Asia, it was not until 2 March that the country of 264 million people confirmed its first infections.







A study by Harvard University, which analyzed air traffic from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began, had raised questions over the country's previous lack of cases. The health minister responded at the time by describing the analysis as "insulting" and stating the country was on high alert. The president has since acknowledged the need for mass testing, which is being ramped up in priority areas. So far 2,863 have been tested.





On Monday, it was estimated by academics at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine that as few as 2% of Indonesia's coronavirus infections have been reported. That could mean there are more than 34,000 cases. This is higher than the roughly 27,000 recorded in Iran - though the researchers also estimate that Iran may be identifying as little as 7.2% of its patients.







