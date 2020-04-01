'COVID-19 to impact bilateral, trilateral and global relationship'





Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD), a research and advocacy organization, on Tuesday said COVID-19 brought a wave of new changes and challenges not only within the country but also throughout the globe which will impact bilateral, trilateral and global relationship.





The socio-political impact of the COVID-19 is not clear yet, respective countries have to have in-depth analysis on these issues," said BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum in a statement.





For detailed analysis, she said, a pull of researchers have to be engaged immediately to understand and assess need of the country and also to understand short, medium and long term measures in order to uphold the growth momentum which has been achieved as a result of all concerned.





The BUILD CEO said government needs to enhance spending and giving budgetary supports to many sectors to redouble its spending on public health and medical infrastructure including research and innovation.





As per UNTAD report, she said the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak could cause global foreign direct investment (FDI) to shrink by 5 percent-15 percent.





The UN trade body had projected earlier a stable level of global FDI inflows in 2020-2021 with a potential increase of 5 percent.Ferdaus Ara said now it warns that flows may hit their lowest levels since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, should the epidemic continue throughout the year.





COVID-19's negative impact on investments will be felt strongest in the automotive, airlines and energy industries, she said."Therefore, we must take steps in light of the global FDI to attract investments and also reallocate budget for the economy," said the BUILD CEO.



Promotional activities should be taken for the development of key backward industry for exports and also for other industry to create a secondary option to China, she said.





"Formation of a taskforce with the private sector to identify the key areas. The allocation of budget on all the sectors might be revisited and reallocate funds to priority sectors given the current economy and state of global environment."

In the year 2019-20 the budget for Health Service Division was BDT 19,944 crore which was BDT 17,269 crore in 2018-19 and BDT15,386 in 2017-18.





Allocation for Ministry of Health and Family welfare was in an around BDT 5000 crore.The amount seems to be much less for a fully equipped health sector. In the up-coming Budget allocation for this sector needs to be ready for better health education, research and development.





Bangladesh Bank (BB) has already relaxed its policy to suspend adverse classification of any loan till June 30.Under the relaxations, the banks have been instructed not to adversely classify any loan till June 30 on a circular issued on March 19.





The central bank has also suggested scheduled banks to run automated teller machines (ATM), point of sale (POS), internet and app-based banking uninterruptedly.







