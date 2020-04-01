CCC launches mosquito eradication program





Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin inaugurated the mosquito eradication program of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) at its Dampara office on Tuesday.





He directed the officers and employees of the CCC Conservancy Department to take all necessary measures to make the mosquito eradication activities cent percent successful. Nasir said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given clear directive to ensure complete elimination of mosquito in the city, reports BSS.







"In addition to spraying disinfectant water in every ward to prevent the transmission of coronavirus, the larvicidal drugs will be sprayed to kill mosquitoes. For this, necessary preparations have already been taken," he added.





The drugs will be sprayed in every ward from tomorrow, he said, adding the CC councilors should work in coordination with the responsible staff.CCC chief executive officer Shamsuddoha, personal secretary to the mayor Abul Hashem, chief conservancy officer Shafiqul Mannan Siddiqui and Superintendent engineer Sudip Basak, among others, were on the occasion.

