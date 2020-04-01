Navy working to raise awareness among fishermen about coronvirus

Navy personnel distributing relief goods among poor people as the common people of the coastal areas of the country are facing serious food crisis over coronavirus outbreak.





To fight against coronavirus, nine naval ships of Bangladesh Navy have been kept engage in raising awareness among the fishermen and their families in the coastal areas of the port city.







Navy personnel are making fishermen aware to maintain social distance in trawlers and boats while going to catch fish. Besides, they are also providing various advices and instructions to the families of fishermen. To save fishermen from coronavirus outbreak, Navy personnel are distributing masks and sanitizer among them.







Apart from, they are also distributing various relief goods among poor and miserable people including rice and dal. It is notable that Navy contingents also engage with a view to providing assistance to civil administration to implement the government instructions.





The awareness program of Navy will remain continued till the situation of the country is become normal.



