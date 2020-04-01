Salman's latest failed protégé





Call it a bizarre coincidence but most, if not all, the young actors and actresses whom Salman Khan has introduced on screen have flopped. In 2019, Salman launched ZaheerIqbal and PranutanBahl in his home production 'Notebook'. Their careers went nowhere after their high-profile debut until recently, when Pranutan has signed her second film 'Helmet' co-starring AparshkatiKhurrana and produced by Dino Morea.





Then there is the infamous SoorajPancholi, who was launched by Salman in Hero three years ago and is still struggling after his second release 'Satellite Shankar', which also flopped.







Now, the latest in the long line of Salman's unlucky debutantes is SaieeManjrekar, filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter who landed herself a plum role in 'Dabangg 3'. Though she has been appreciated for her performance, even the most steadfast supporters of the film have commented on how ill-matched she looked with Salman.





