Done with dance films: Remo





Remo D'Souza has gotten over the under-performance of 'Street Dancer 3D' and is working on his next, which is notably not based on the dance genre. Having made three dance-based films 'ABCD', 'ABCD 2' and 'Street Dancer 3D', Remo says that he is done with the dance genre for now. "It will either be a sports drama or an action film for me next, not a dance film," says Remo. "I am working simultaneously on two scripts and both are equally dear to me. I will decide by April which one I'll do first." Meanwhile, 'Street Dancer 3D' did not do as well as expected and there are also reports of a falling out between the director and leading man VarunDhawan. A source in the know shares, "You can be sure of one thing: Varun will not star in Remo's next directorial."

