'If I was from a film family, I would not be myself'

Yami Gautam says being an outsider in Bollywood has given her perspective, and she would not change it for anything in the world. She was a television actor before she successfully transitioned to Bollywood in 2012 with ShoojitSircar's 'Vicky Donor'. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Yami opened up about the nepotism debate in Bollywood.





"There is no fight here. You can't change if someone is born in an industry; that's not something anyone has control over. You can't change where I come from, and proudly so. That's a fact na? If it is a fact, then what is the problem in accepting it?" she said. "But if you are getting an opportunity, the only thing is that you can't take anything for granted," she added.





Yami further said that she would not have been the same person that she is today, had she been born into a film family, and she cannot imagine being anyone but herself. She said, "Even if I feel, had I been from a film family, then I would have got this... No, then I would not have got the perspective that I have now. I would not be myself. And I want to remain the way I am."





The last year has been an amazing year for Yami, professionally. Both her releases - AdityaDhar's'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and Amar Kaushik's'Bala' - were major box office successes and earned more than Rs 100 crore.Yami played an intelligence officer in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. In 'Bala', a light-hearted comedy that touched upon the subject of premature balding, she played a TikTok sensation.

