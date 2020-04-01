Fahmida Nabi in lockdown





Famous vocalist Fahmida Nabi is spending the day there while she is detained. At present, she is unable to return from London to Dhaka.As London city of the UK is in lockdown amid coronavirus epidemic.





The artist said that she has been spending day in house arrest for a few days. She is spending the day with uncertainty as to when she will return to Dhaka after the coronavirus period.







On this, she informed on social media status on Facebook that she was being held in house arrest. So I keep myself busy from morning to night to stay mentally fit. Watching TV, listening to favorite shows on YouTube, chatting with relatives, and sometimes I am making rice-bread in the kitchen.





Talking about the uncertainty of when to return to Dhaka, she said, I do not know when I can return to my country. When will the whole world be liberated from this great disaster? Not a war, but I am standing in the battlefield, watching the sky in silent tears!





Meanwhile, a few days ago Fahmida Nabi's song titled 'Tomar Jonno' was released. Ibrar Tipu composed the music and lyrics of the song by Quamrul Hassan Sohug. Rehman Khalil created the video for the song screened by Labani and Suzan.

