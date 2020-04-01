Shakib Khan silent during bad times

The whole world is battling coronavirus and in Bangladesh too, some people have lost their lives to this virus. Many Hollywood and Bollywood stars are standing by people's side with financial help. Many people, including AnantaJalil, have given help to those in need in Bangladesh.







Many star personalities have finished their duties with sharing status and videos on Facebook. However, Shakib Khan, the so-called superstar of the cinema industry has been totally silent and hasn't played any role in the epidemic. He neither has given any talks on awareness not has stood beside the people in time of need.







The hero, however, refused to celebrate his birthday on March 28 even if he has not stood by anyone. He has not celebrated his birthday thinking that he might be critized for celebrating his birthday during these dire times.







AnantaJalil, MistiJannat, ApuBiswas and many members of the filmmakers' association have come forth with relief materials, yet Shakib Khan has so far been totally quiet about anything. He couldn't be contacted even after he was repeatedly called on his cellphone several times. Many people and organizations have come and stood beside the unprivileged people.







Whether he would be doing anything on his own behest, when a newspaper asked this he replied by saying, "Of course I have prepared myself at this time. I am with the people of the country." Shakib Khan has stopped shooting for the new film 'Nabab-LLB' in fear of coronavirus. Mahi and Sporshia will be seen opposite Shakib Khan in this film directed by AnanyaMamun.





