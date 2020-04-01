'Don't play Hundred behind closed doors'

Michael Vaughan



The Hundred should be delayed until next year rather than played behind closed doors this summer, says former England captain Michael Vaughan.





No cricket will be played in the UK until at least 28 May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is considering playing international games without fans. "It's a tournament which needs to be a success. The grounds need to be full," said Vaughan. "If you're playing a new tournament without overseas players and behind closed doors, I don't quite see the point in launching it."





The inaugural season of the 100-ball competition, which will feature eight city-based franchises, is set to run from 15 July to 14 August. The women's competition is scheduled to run from 22 July until 14 August.





Vaughan described The Hundred as a "tournament basically promoted on having the best players in the world". He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan show: "At this stage it doesn't look great for The Hundred.





"The ECB have put so much effort and hard work into it. I really want it to be the success they deserve, and it might not get that this summer. "If they do make the decision to cancel it and launch it next year, I wouldn't be against that."







ECB director of events Steve Elworthy said last week that it was "mapping out what international matches would look like behind closed doors". "The ECB would be right to leave it a few weeks to see how it all pans out," said Vaughan. "If things get better, who's to say that The Hundred won't take place in August or September?"





Alec Stewart, the former England captain and current director of cricket at Surrey, has said the T20 Blast - the domestic 20-over competition - and The Hundred may be the only county cricket played this summer.





Ex-England captain and Essex opener Alastair Cook said last week that he would prefer the County Championship, which was due to begin on 12 April, to be scrapped rather than dramatically reduced.





BBC

