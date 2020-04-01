Tea estate workers go on two-day leave





Some 35,000 workers of 23 tea estates in Chunarughat upazila went on a two-day leave on Tuesday fearing transmission of the deadly coronavirus. Leaders of tea workers unions at Laskarpur Valley took the decision on Monday to go on the voluntarily leave, reports UNB.





Makhan Goswami, UP member and a leader of the workers, said the tea estate owners did not declare any holiday for the workers although the government has declared a 10-day general holiday.





Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, they decided to go on a two-day leave, he said. The tea workers are allowed to enjoy a 14-day leave in a year and the two-day leave will be adjusted from there, Makhan added.





Quamrul Ahsan, deputy commissioner of Habiganj, said relief materials have already been provided for tea estate workers.





Meanwhile, some 20,000 workers of different tea gardens in Sylhet went on a work abstention on Monday morning demanding suspension of their work to prevent the transmission of the deadly coronavirus.



The government on March 23 declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.





