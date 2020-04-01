Standard Bank gives Tk 5 crore to PM's relief fund

Standard Bank Ltd has donated Taka 5 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help fight the outbreak of coronavirus.The bank handed over the money to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund through Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) on Tuesday, March 31.







The Standard Bank hopes that this money will help implement the steps taken by Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to combat the coronavirus.







At the same time, the bank hopes that the common people will support the steps taken by the government and that people will stay in their homes as the government directs and Bangladesh will be able to overcome this crisis very soon.



Leave Your Comments