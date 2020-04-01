Standard Chartered offers support measures for its clients





The global economy is facing unprecedented challenges with the continued disruption created by COVID-19, and Bangladesh is no exception.







As one of the oldest banks in Bangladesh, Standard Chartered has decided to offer a comprehensive set of support measures for its wide range of clients to help pull through these difficult times. Standard Chartered has stood by the communities we serve in Bangladesh for over 115 years - a partner in progress to the nation, a witness to the innate resilience of its people.







The bank remains as committed as ever to be here for good for our clients, stakeholders and communities, serving as a partner in progress through these challenging times. The bank is proactively working with businesses and customers to help them navigate the challenges and uncertainty caused by this global health event.

Leave Your Comments