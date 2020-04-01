Corona Care Hotline launched





Corona Care Hotline has recently been launched at AFC Health Fortis Heart Institute to provide free corona information and advice. Anyone from any part of the country can call 09678 60 00 60 to know about corona's sign and symptoms, alertness and prevention and home quarantine or any question related to Corona disease. A team of skilled healthcare professionals and doctors are ready to serve with right information and guideline from 9am to 9pm every day. It is mentioned that regular hospital services including OPD, IPD, Emergency Heart Management and Procedures are ongoing as usual at AFC Health Fortis Heart Institute.



