House owners urged to consider rents of industrial workers





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Tuesday urged the house owners to consider the monthly rents of industrial sector workers with sympathy amid the global crisis over coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.





The minister came up with the request in a press statement.The export-oriented industries of the country have fallen into crisis due to the pandemic that also left workers in great trouble, he said, reports UNB.





"I'm urging the house owners to consider the rents of workers with sympathy. Our industrious workers would be able to overcome the crisis and contribute significantly in the export sector in future if we act compassionately," Munshi said.



