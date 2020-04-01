FBCCI to spray disinfectant Narayanganj-Uttara





Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is set to launch a two-day campaign tomorrow to spray disinfectants from Narayanganj to Uttara, in the capital, as part of its effort to fight coronavirus.





The apex trade body by teaming up with Bangladesh Tank-lorry Association and Dhaka North and Dhaka South City Corporations will run the job, said a FBCCI press release.





It said 20 tank-lorries will commence the disinfection work in front of FBCCI Icon Tower at Motijheel in the capital on Wednesday, reports BSS.





Four routes chosen for the disinfectant job which will cover most parts of Dhaka city, including Uttara and Gabtoli. First route is Motijheel to Gabtoli (Motijheel-GPO-Shahbagh-Elephant Road-Jigatola-Mohammedpur-Asad Gate-Shyamoli-Gabtoli. Five tank-lorries will be covered this routes.





Besides, second route is Motijheel to Uttara (Motijheel-Fakirerpool-Kakrail-Shantinagar, Malibagh-Rampura- Notun Bazar-Biswa Road-Airport-Uttara where five tank-lorries will be used.





Motijheel to Gushan (Motijheel-Kamlapur-Rajarbagh-Shahjahanpur-Rampura-Hatirjheel-Gulshan) as the third route will be disinfected using five tank-lorries.In addition, fourth route is Motijheel to Narayanganj (Motijheel-Gulistan-Nawabpur, English Road-Babu Bazar-Chunkatia-Narayanganj).





Apart from this disinfection program, FBCCI has already announced that it will soon distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) among the healthcare and essential service workers. A consignment of the PPE is already on the way to Bangladesh from China, it said.







Leave Your Comments