Barisal journos providing food for the underprivileged

Barisal journalists have been providing food for the poor and helpless since March 25. -AA





Journalists in Barisal have been providing dinner to more than two hundred stranded pedestrians, poor and helpless people living near the Barisal River Port area since March 25. Under the management of Barisal Press Club's, general secretary SM Zakir Hossain, the cooked food is being distributed among the poor every night since the past eight days.





Barisal Deputy Commissioner SM Azizur Rahman took part in the program on Monday and handed over packets of food to the children and unemployed people.





Meanwhile, Barisal River Port Officer (Joint Director) Ajmal Huda Mithu Sarkar, expressing his solidarity with the ongoing media activities announced that the government will arrange lunch for the unemployed from Tuesday.





Barisal Press Club Advocate Manbendra Batbal, General Secretary SM Zakir Hossain, Vice President Kazi Al Mamun, Daily Jugantar Bureau Chief Aktar Farooq Shaheen, Ferrdaus Sohag, Bangladesh Pratidin, Chief Kausar Hossain, Former President of Barisal Reporters' Units Nazrul Biswas, Dainik Amader Shomoi Al Mamun, Press Club Secretary M Mofazzel, Literary Secretary Sukhendu Eder, Library Editor Rubel Khan, Member Suman Chowdhury, Journalist SGM Khaled, Barisal News Editors General Secretary, Syed Mehedi Hasan and were present among others.

