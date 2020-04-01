No Bangladeshi infected in Russia



No Bangladeshis living in Russia have been infected with coronavirus. Kamrul Ahsan, Bangladesh's Ambassador in Russia told The Asian Age on Tuesday.





He said, ''Three categories of Bangladeshis live in the country mostly in Moscow. They are students, resident Bangladeshis mostly married to Russians and Russian passport holders. We are in contact with all the segments of our community.''





''Two hotline numbers are posted in our website as well as embassy Facebook page for our expat community,'' he added. The hotline numbers are: +79683964629, +79670356362.







People were instructed to stay at home for a week on Monday.







''Moscow imposed a citywide quarantine on Monday. My officers and staff have been instructed to work from home during that period as per instructions of the Russian Foreign Ministry,'' said the envoy. Russia has recorded at least 2,337 cases of coronavirus infection with 17 deaths.



