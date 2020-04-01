Asian Age online gets big hits





The Asian Age newspaper with the slogan 'your right to information' has been seeing a huge readers' response for last few days. The number of visitors has increased in a big way. The Asian Age is always ready to provide authentic and updated news and views of home and abroad for its readers.





It is one of the leading newspapers of the country, which can be availed by visiting (dailyasianage.com) this site. Some changes are being made in our server especially the cloud infrastructure.







For this reason, readers are facing some difficulties which will be solved soon. Meanwhile, the print version of the esteemed newspaper is also in the market for the readers and patrons despite the deadly coronavirus outbreak.





Leave Your Comments