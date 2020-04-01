Govt's aid inadequate: GM Quader





Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader on Tuesday said the government's aid programs for the poor and destitute are inadequate amid coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.





He urged the rich people to extend their helping hands to mitigate the sufferings of the hapless people. The JP leader came up with the assertion through a statement on Tuesday.





"The people who earn their daily bread through hard work have been hit hard by the social isolation enforced to prevent the coronavirus. The government has taken various programs to help the extreme poor, but those are not adequate in many cases as many are being deprived of this facility," the JP chief said.







"That's why it's now imperative to stand beside the poor who are in danger following the efforts to make Bangladesh free from coronavirus," he observed.Describing coronavirus as a global disaster, Quader said the humanitarian values of people must be awakened to overcome it. "The solidarity, brotherhood and compassion of people can relieve the hardship of the extreme poor."





He called upon the wealthy people to distribute food among the hapless people maintaining personal safety and hygiene.The Jatiya Party chairman also urged his party leaders and activists to help the poor people as per their ability.





