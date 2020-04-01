Two more infected



Bangladesh has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus infection raising the total to 51. Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) disclosed it on Tuesday.





Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the director of IEDCR was speaking at a media briefing in the capital and said, ''In the past 24 hours we have tested the samples of 140 people. Of the two fresh infected, one is a 57-year-old Saudi-returnee. The other is a 55-year-old with no record of going abroad. We are making efforts to find out how he got infected."





''As many as six patients including a 70-year-old have recovered in the past 24 hours,'' she added. With the six, total number of patients made recovery so far stands at 25.Bangladesh reported first coronavirus case on March 8 and the first death on March 18. The virus has killed five persons in Bangladesh all of whom are aged above 65 years.





COVID-19 has so far killed more than 39,000 people in the world with at least 803,000 cases of infection. Italy tops the list of deaths with at least 11,590 followed by Spain with more than 8,000. China has recorded the deaths of at least 3,300 people followed by USA with more than 3,100. France has reported more than 3,000 casualties followed by Iran with at least 2,800.COVID-19 has affected 201 countries and territories which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan.





Leave Your Comments