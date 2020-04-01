PM directs reaching food to poor people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchanging views on the country's coronavirus situation with the public representatives and field level government officials through video conference from Ganabhaban on Tuesday. -BSS



In order to reign in the aggressive movement of deadly coronavirus, the government has decided to augment the ongoing holiday period for more five days to April 9. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina disclosed it while speaking to field level officials from her official residence Ganabhaban through video conferencing on Tuesday.





Earlier on March 23, the government announced a 10-day holiday from March 26 to April 4 for government and private offices. The Premier said, ''The movement of transports should be limited and scopes will have to be earmarked for the movement of some people as everything can't be shattered.''





''We've to keep industries open for producing essential things by taking precautionary measures,'' she added.''We have to take quarantine period into consideration so that this deadly bug can't spread. The government has to go soft on some sectors,'' said the chief executive of the country.





The Premier issued warnings against irregularities in distributing foods among the poor people and said, ''We will not spare anybody if corruption and irregularities found.''





She issued an order to prepare a list of the people who are out of the social safety net and said, ''We will have to reach food to the people who have become jobless due to coronavirus outbreak such as daily wage-earners, rickshaw pullers, transport workers etc so that none remains hungry.''





She mentioned that there was no scarcity of food and ordered the authorities concerned to ensure none remained beyond the list and said, food distribution would have to be carried out in a coordinated way.





Sheikh Hasina called upon all especially the solvent people to join their hands with the government to this end.Speaking on personal protective equipment (PPE) she said, there was no need to use PPE other than those involved in handling coronavirus patients such as nurses and doctors.





The Prime Minister also said, ''The world is going to experience an economic recession because of coronavirus pandemic and the impact may hit Bangladesh.''





While exchanging views with public representatives and officials of Sylhet, Sheikh Hasina said, the tea workers could continue their work by maintaining social distance.





She directed all concerned to ensure the supply of essentials to keep the prices under control.The head of the government directed the law enforcers to remain alert so that none can commit crimes taking the advantages of the situation.





She called upon the countrymen not to panic over the coronavirus and asked all to go to hospitals in case of having any symptom of COVID-19 without delay.





''Don't hide the disease because it would bring disaster for you, your family and neighbors'', said the Prime Minister.

She ordered the authorities concerned to take punitive actions against those involved in spreading rumors. The Premier expressed her concerns about Rohingya camps in Cox' Bazar and ordered the authorities concerned to check entry of outsiders alongside increasing surveillance.





Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned including public representatives to take necessary steps to check the mosquito menace.The Prime Minister urged all to celebrate the Pahela Baishakh digitally without creating any mass gatherings in order to maintain social distancing policy of the government.





