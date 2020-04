At least 50 shops were gutted in a fire which broke out at Banargati Bazar in the city early Wednesday.

Fire service sources said the fire erupted at a shop around 1am and it engulfed the adjoining ones.

On information, five firefighting units rushed in and extinguished the blaze after one and half an hours of frantic efforts.

The fire burned down 50 shops, including 20 groceries.

